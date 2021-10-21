Jalen Pfeifer becomes VCSU’s all-time leading passer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 8,965 yards and counting... That’s the new career passing yards record for the Valley City State Football team, now held by Jalen Pfiefer. Pfiefer throwing for 290 more yards than anyone else in team history, and they still have three games left in the regular season. And if that wasn’t enough, he’s also broken the career touchdown record this year. He has found the endzone 93 times for the Vikings.

“Any time you can break a record it’s good. But ultimately I like to consider myself a team guy.” Pfiefer said, “Yeah my name gets to go in the book. But we all know there’s a lot of other pieces to go along. Testament to how good of guys I’ve had around me.”

“Just a great person, a great leader.” Head Coach Dennis McCulloch said of his Quarterback, “Just a complete package as a talented young man skilled at the quarterback position. It’s just been great to have him develop through our program and a great asset to our team.”

Pfeifer joined the Vikings in 2016 and took over under center the very next season. After using an extra year of eligibility offered due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, he is now playing in his sixth and final year with the team. He has become a student of the game, using that knowledge and preparation to excel on the field.

When asked about that preparation, Pfeifer said it’s all about “Watching film, taking your practice snaps, and then watching the young guys and teaching them. You don’t realize until you get older that most of your learning comes from you teaching other guys and getting them ready to play on Saturday.”

“It’s like having one of your assistant coaches on the field right now.” said McCulloch, ”He’s watching as much film as any coach is going to watch and preparing himself mentally each week. He’s going to do a great job of that every week.”

He’s now the most prolific passer in team history, something the Rolette, North Dakota native never saw coming five years ago when he first stepped on campus.

“I don’t think anybody could picture that going in six years ago as a true freshman.” said Pfiefer Couldn’t think this university enough. All the relationships you build whether it be teachers, coaches, players, athletic trainers, everybody. It’s quite special to know that this is the place I picked and it was great fit for me.”

