Fargo-Moorhead renters ready to turn on the heat as cold temps continue to drop

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More and more the temperatures in the Fargo-Moorhead area are dropping as we head into the winter months, which means people are turning on their heating. However, there are some in apartments that will need their landlords or property managers to turn the heat on for them.

In a sample of apartment companies in the F-M area, companies like EPIC Companies and Skaff Apartments say that tenants can use the heat whenever they want to. While organizations like Enclave Property Management uses boilers which they can turn on. Their policy is to turn those on after consecutive days of 65 degrees or below.

For those under the Fargo Housing Authority, they too have a policy when it comes to heating.

“If you’re living in one of our actual units, give us a call. If you have problem with your heat, even if it is in the middle of winter, something may have broken down, give us a call we’re happy to help.” said Chris Brungardt, the deputy director of the Fargo housing redevelopment authority.

Brungardt also says that if you are having trouble getting your landlord or property manager to turn on your heat, direct your concerns to city officials.

“If you are having issues with your own land lord contact the city, they’ll have additional resources for you,” said Brungardt. “Cass County Public Health possibly could be another resource, if your land lord is truly not helping you, might start reaching out to your local authorities.”

A reminder to ask your landlord or property manager about their heating policy.

