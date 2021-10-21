Cass County deputies arrests man who fled Clay County deputies

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At around 4:30 this afternoon, Cass County responded to a pursuit Clay County stopped when the driver came into North Dakota.

Cass County deputies were going to the last known location of the vehicle when they were alerted of a crash at 19th Ave N and County Rd 17.

The driver, 32-year old Michele P. Perona, fled into some trees nearby.

Deputies located him and took him into custody.

Clay County told a reporter at the scene the Perona was originally the passenger when the vehicle was first stopped.

After officers disabled the car, the original driver ran out.

Deputies arrested him shortly after.

We’re told Perona then took off in the car.

Perona was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries he got in the crash.

He was arrested in North Dakota for a DUI, Reckless Endangerment, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Driving Under Revocation.

It’s unsure what the Minnesota charges will be.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.