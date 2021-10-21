Benefit Account set up for Wadena Fire Victims

WADENA, MN (Valley News Live) -

The Wadena Fire Department has established a benefit account for donations for those displaced by Wednesday’s fire.

You can drop off donations at any Wadena Bank location. You can also mail in donations to Wadena State Bank, Attn: Jefferson St Apartment Fire Victims, PO Box 191, Wadena, MN 56482.

The department says the donations will be divided between the fire victims within the next month.

Wadena Fire says the cause of the fire was an unattended cigarette.

The fire was reported at around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at a multi-dwelling building at 202 1/2 Jefferson Street South.

Firefighters saw the fire from the east side of the second story of building. The Fire Department says that the landlord tried to put out the fire with an extinguisher but the fire grew and was unable to manage. Everyone managed to get out without any injuries.

Fire officials say a cigarette container was found on the deck portion of the roof. The fire spread due to high winds.

Seven apartment units are considered inhabitable due to smoke damage. Two units suffered minor water damage and it’s power was disconnected.

“When I had come out my landlord was onsite and he was trying to extinguish it with a fire extinguisher and he was telling everybody to get out of the building.” said Kyler Bethel, who lives at the apartment building that caught on fire.

Bethel is one of seven people who are displaced and are being helped by the American Red Cross.

The fire damaged several apartments and three businesses., KSKK Radio and All Around Divas Boutique received smoke damage, and Lorena’s Salon received smoke and water damage. The Taste of Columbia and the apartments above it also received smoke damage.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.