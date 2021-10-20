Two people arrested after stolen vehicle leads deputies on chase

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Becker County Sheriff’s office says they received a complaint of a vehicle parked in the driving lane on 220th Street in Detroit Township.

It was reported that the driver appeared to be asleep behind the wheel.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to the area of the vehicle in the passing lane and ran the license plate. The deputy learned the vehicle was stolen out of Fergus Falls.

When the deputy tried to speak to the male driver, the driver drove off and led the deputy on a chase for about 12 miles with speeds reaching 100 miles per hour.

The vehicle came to a stop as it turned onto North Cotton lake Road from County Highway 29.

Both the driver and a female passenger got out and started running.

27-year-old Edward Jonathon Beaulieu was apprehended a short distance from the scene. His passenger, 21-year-old Kalysta Lee Ann Harrell was found after tracking with a K9 unit. Harrell was arrested for receiving stolen property, fleeing on foot, and several warrants to include a felony warrant for 1st-degree criminal damage to property.

Beaulieu was taken to Essentia-St. Mary’s Hospital with minor injuries. He was treated and released to the custody of the Becker County Jail and is being held on pending charges of receiving stolen property and fleeing a peace officer.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota DNR, US Fish and Wildlife Service, and Essentia-St. Mary’s Ambulance.

The incident remains under investigation.

