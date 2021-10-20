Advertisement

Turn lane closing where girl was hit by semi in Crookston

10-year-old Kaylee Acevedo
10-year-old Kaylee Acevedo(Family of 10-year-old Kaylee Acevedo)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - MnDOT crews are removing the right turn lane on westbound Robert Street in Crookston, where a 10-year-old girl was hit by a semi earlier this month. Work begins next week and is expected to last two days. Parking spaces have been removed on the east and west side of Broadway near the intersection of Robert Street to allow for wider turns and better sight lines.

The intersection is just one area of focus during the City of Crookston’s corridor study to evaluate transportation and pedestrian needs. City leaders plan to host an open house on potential additional changes this fall. For more information on the study and how to participate, click here.

To read more on the accident, click here.

