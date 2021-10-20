Semi Driver Cited for Distracted Driving After Crash on I-29

RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Highway Patrol says distracted driving is to blame for a semi rear-ending a vehicle on I-29. Highway Patrol says it happened just after 11 AM Tuesday at Mile Marker 11, Northbound on I-29.

Highway Patrol says the truck driver, 59-year-old Mark Mehrer from Iowa, was cited for both following too closely and distracted driving when he hit a small SUV driven by an 87-year-old from Aberdeen, SD. She and her passenger, a 53-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries.

