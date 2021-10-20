Advertisement

Scammer posing as Cass County Deputy

(Knox County Sheriff's Office)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says their office has received multiple reports this week of a scammer identifying themselves as “Hunter Noogan” with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. The scammer tells the victim they have an arrest warrant for failing to appear for jury duty or they missed a scheduled court appearance. The spoofed phone number used is (701) 219-9868.

Deputies want to remind you to remain vigilant. If someone calls you identifying themselves as a deputy with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, you can hang up, call central dispatch at (701) 451-7660 and request to speak with the deputy.

An important reminder for the public regarding warrants:

At times, Cass County personnel will place phone calls notifying individuals of a warrant in an attempt to set up a court appearance. However, under no circumstances is bond payment requested by sheriff’s office personnel over the telephone and/or in any form other than cash. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office will accept payment on a warrant; however, the bond must be paid in cash and must be done at the courthouse. If you have any questions regarding an active warrant and/or the validity of a phone call being notified of an active warrant, the sheriff’s office encourages you to call their warrant division at: (701) 241-1283.

