Advertisement

Runaway possibly heading to Fargo

Lee Wilson, 15
Lee Wilson, 15(Bismarck, ND Police Department)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A runaway boy from Bismarck is possibly in the Fargo area, according to police.

The Bismarck Police Department posted on Facebook, saying 15-year-old Lee Wilson was last seen on Oct. 14.

He’s described as Native American, 5′5″, 120 lbs with brown hair and eyes.

If you have any information on where he could be, call police at 701-223-1212.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News - UND student pilot dies in plane crash near Buxton
UND student pilot dies in plane crash near Buxton
Moorhead Area Public Schools
Horizon Middle School Student Dies Unexpectedly
News - Man shot to death, suspect in custody in Casselton - October 18
Sheriff: Man killed in Casselton shooting broke into woman’s home, violated protection order
A semi is parked along the concrete barrier following a crash on I-94 heading into Moorhead.
Semi crash causes backups on I-94
Police lights graphic
Teen hospitalized after three vehicle accident involving tractor

Latest News

The bridge is back open after months of construction.
Popular bridge near Perham, MN back open
Alfred Thompson, 29
Police: Man arrested after burglary, assault in Moorhead
Arrested in fugitive recovery operation.
North Dakota man arrested on drug charges after 3 months on the run
Valley Today Weather - October 20
Valley Today Weather - October 20