Runaway possibly heading to Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A runaway boy from Bismarck is possibly in the Fargo area, according to police.

The Bismarck Police Department posted on Facebook, saying 15-year-old Lee Wilson was last seen on Oct. 14.

He’s described as Native American, 5′5″, 120 lbs with brown hair and eyes.

If you have any information on where he could be, call police at 701-223-1212.

