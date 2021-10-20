Report: Facebook planning to change its name

(CNN) – A new name for Facebook?

According to the tech news site The Verge, Facebook plans to announce its new name next week.

The report says the company wants to be known for more than social media.

Facebook also owns Instagram and WhatsApp. The move would position all three platforms under one brand.

The reported rebranding comes as Facebook faces criticism from regulators around the world over its business practices.

A company spokesperson said they are not commenting on the report, calling it “rumor or speculation.”

