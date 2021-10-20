Police says Facebook post is a scam

ROSEAU, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Police say a Facebook post that is circulating around the site is a scam.

A post in the “Roseau Area Sell and Swap” group stated that a $175,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can identify a person who was caught on camera sexually abusing a teen jogger at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday near a grocery store. The post also states that a man tackled her from behind as he dragged her to the side of the bushes. The post continues on to say that the girl was seen fighting back and running away to get help. It also includes a link for users to view the video.

Valley News Live clicked the link and it took the user to another website that required you to enter your Facebook information. The Roseau Police Department says it’s a scam. If you did click on the link, you’re encouraged to change your password.

