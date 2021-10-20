Police: Man arrested after burglary, assault in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest after police say he broke into a business and then later assaulted someone he knew.

Police say around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20 they were called to a car dealership close to the Holiday gas station along 30th Ave. S. for a report of a burglary.

Officers checked out the area and noticed forced entry into the building.

Later, police say they were called to the 700 block of 30th St. S. for a report of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they saw the victim of an assault and took that person to the hospital.

Authorities say the suspect, 29-year-old Alfred Thompson of Moorhead, tried to run from the scene but he was later arrested.

The police report says Thompson is the suspect in the assault and the previous burglary. He’s now held in Clay County jail for third degree burglary and second degree assault.

The victim in the assault is expected to be ok.

