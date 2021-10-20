Advertisement

Police: Man arrested after burglary, assault in Moorhead

Police lights graphic
Police lights graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest after police say he broke into a business and then later assaulted someone he knew.

Police say around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20 they were called to a car dealership close to the Holiday gas station along 30th Ave. S. for a report of a burglary.

Officers checked out the area and noticed forced entry into the building.

Later, police say they were called to the 700 block of 30th St. S. for a report of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they saw the victim of an assault and took that person to the hospital.

Authorities say the suspect, 29-year-old Alfred Thompson of Moorhead, tried to run from the scene but he was later arrested.

The police report says Thompson is the suspect in the assault and the previous burglary. He’s now held in Clay County jail for third degree burglary and second degree assault.

The victim in the assault is expected to be ok.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News - UND student pilot dies in plane crash near Buxton
UND student pilot dies in plane crash near Buxton
Moorhead Area Public Schools
Horizon Middle School Student Dies Unexpectedly
News - Man shot to death, suspect in custody in Casselton - October 18
Sheriff: Man killed in Casselton shooting broke into woman’s home, violated protection order
A semi is parked along the concrete barrier following a crash on I-94 heading into Moorhead.
Semi crash causes backups on I-94
Police lights graphic
Teen hospitalized after three vehicle accident involving tractor

Latest News

The bridge is back open after months of construction.
Popular bridge near Perham, MN back open
Arrested in fugitive recovery operation.
North Dakota man arrested on drug charges after 3 months on the run
Valley Today Weather - October 20
Valley Today Weather - October 20
Up to the minute the minute you are up (10-20-21).
Valley Today KVLY - Oct. 20th, 2021