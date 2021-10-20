Advertisement

North Dakota man arrested on drug charges after 3 months on the run

Arrested in fugitive recovery operation.
Arrested in fugitive recovery operation.
By Lisa Budeau
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PARK RIVER, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A Park River, ND man was arrested in a fugitive recovery operation in Walsh County.

Authorities say 41-year-old Chadwick Frovarp had been a fugitive from justice since July 29th.

He was wanted for failing to report for incarceration on one felony and three misdemeanor drug related charges from Grand Forks County.

Authorities say Frovarp also had a second outstanding arrest warrant on new drug related charges stemming from a 2021 investigation by the Grand Forks Narcotics Task Force and the Walsh County Sheriff’s Office in Park River and Hoople, ND. They include three felony and one misdemeanor charges.

