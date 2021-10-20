New Crookston Diocese Bishop comments on church’s previous abuses

CROOKSTON, Minn. (AP) - The new bishop of the Crookston diocese says he has learned important lessons about how the Roman Catholic church should respond to abuse by priests.

Bishop Andrew Cozzens is replacing Bishop Michael Hoeppner, who resigned earlier this year at the request of Pope Francis after an investigation into whether he covered up sexual abuse in the Crookston diocese.

Cozzens started his previous job as auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis just days before a sexual abuse investigation there became public.

He says he’s seen how difficult it can be to change the culture of the church in order to deal with the sexual abuse crisis. He says abuse victims should be the church’s priority.

