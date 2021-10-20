Advertisement

New Crookston Diocese Bishop comments on church’s previous abuses

Bishop Andrew Cozzens
Bishop Andrew Cozzens(Crookston Diocese)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROOKSTON, Minn. (AP) - The new bishop of the Crookston diocese says he has learned important lessons about how the Roman Catholic church should respond to abuse by priests.

Bishop Andrew Cozzens is replacing Bishop Michael Hoeppner, who resigned earlier this year at the request of Pope Francis after an investigation into whether he covered up sexual abuse in the Crookston diocese.

Cozzens started his previous job as auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis just days before a sexual abuse investigation there became public.

He says he’s seen how difficult it can be to change the culture of the church in order to deal with the sexual abuse crisis. He says abuse victims should be the church’s priority.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News - UND student pilot dies in plane crash near Buxton
UND student pilot dies in plane crash near Buxton
Moorhead Area Public Schools
Horizon Middle School Student Dies Unexpectedly
News - Man shot to death, suspect in custody in Casselton - October 18
Sheriff: Man killed in Casselton shooting broke into woman’s home, violated protection order
A semi is parked along the concrete barrier following a crash on I-94 heading into Moorhead.
Semi crash causes backups on I-94
Police lights graphic
Teen hospitalized after three vehicle accident involving tractor

Latest News

UND HAUSER VIGIL
Vigils honor young UND pilot killed in plane crash near Buxton
Richland County accident
Semi Driver Cited for Distracted Driving After Crash on I-29
News - UND Community gathers to remember classmate
News - UND Community gathers to remember classmate
10:00PM News Oct. 19 - Part 1
10:00PM News Oct. 19 - Part 1