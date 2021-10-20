Advertisement

NDT - Top Talkers - October 20

By David Spofford
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News - UND student pilot dies in plane crash near Buxton
UND student pilot dies in plane crash near Buxton
Moorhead Area Public Schools
Horizon Middle School Student Dies Unexpectedly
News - Man shot to death, suspect in custody in Casselton - October 18
Sheriff: Man killed in Casselton shooting broke into woman’s home, violated protection order
A semi is parked along the concrete barrier following a crash on I-94 heading into Moorhead.
Semi crash causes backups on I-94
Police lights graphic
Teen hospitalized after three vehicle accident involving tractor

Latest News

10-year-old Kaylee Acevedo
Turn lane closing where girl was hit by semi in Crookston
NDT - Protecting Genetic Integrity & Diversity Of Bison - October 20
NDT - Protecting Genetic Integrity & Diversity Of Bison - October 20
NDT - Critical Shortage: Vitalant Blood Supply Plummets - October 20
NDT - Critical Shortage: Vitalant Blood Supply Plummets - October 20
NDT - Robert Gibb & Sons: Prepping For Winter -October 20
NDT - Robert Gibb & Sons: Prepping For Winter -October 20