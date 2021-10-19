Advertisement

Wildlife underpass working on ND highway

Smile, you're on candid camera!
Smile, you're on candid camera!(ND Game & Fish)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDORA, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are celebrating the success of a wildlife animal crossing in western, ND, keeping drivers and animals safe.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department posted on Facebook saying for the first time, they’ve spotted bighorn sheep using the underpass this fall.

Dozens of mule deer have already figured out the safe route, according to authorities.

The wildlife underpass reduces the likelyhood of drivers encountering or possibly hitting wildlife looking to cross the road.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead and another is arrested after a shooting in Casselton, ND.
CCSO: Suspect released after shooting man in Casselton
Plane Crash Generic
UND student pilot dies in plane crash near Buxton
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
A hospital bed.
ND only has 14 ICU beds available, but COVID-19 isn’t the main culprit
Police lights graphic
Teen hospitalized after three vehicle accident involving tractor

Latest News

If you have any information on this deer poaching case, call authorities.
ND Game and Fish looking for information on deer poaching case
Dakota Specialty Milling
Firefighters battle fire at Dakota Specialty Milling
Africa Nightclub- October 18, 2021
Resident living near the Africa Nightclub voice their opinions
Plane Crash Generic
UND student pilot dies in plane crash near Buxton