Wildlife underpass working on ND highway

MEDORA, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are celebrating the success of a wildlife animal crossing in western, ND, keeping drivers and animals safe.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department posted on Facebook saying for the first time, they’ve spotted bighorn sheep using the underpass this fall.

Dozens of mule deer have already figured out the safe route, according to authorities.

The wildlife underpass reduces the likelyhood of drivers encountering or possibly hitting wildlife looking to cross the road.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.