Advertisement

UND student pilot dies in plane crash near Buxton

Plane Crash Generic
Plane Crash Generic
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUXTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A University of North Dakota student pilot has died following a plane crash near Buxton.

A North Dakota Highway Patrol report says the crash happened Monday at 8:30 p.m.

The plane crashed in a field near 11th Street NE and 165th Avenue NE.

It’s unclear what caused the plane to crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the NDHP and FAA.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead and another is arrested after a shooting in Casselton, ND.
CCSO: Suspect released after shooting man in Casselton
Daniel Grinder mugshot
Victim in series of N. Fargo break-ins speaks out
Woman in Crookston hit by a beet truck
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Blair Whitten July mugshot
Woman pleads guilty to crashing ex-boyfriend’s funeral, running over gravesites at Fargo cemetery

Latest News

Africa Nightclub- October 18, 2021
Resident living near the Africa Nightclub voice their opinions
10:00PM Weather Oct. 18
10:00PM Weather Oct. 18
10:00PM News Oct. 18 - Part 2
10:00PM News Oct. 18 - Part 2
Africa Nightclub- October 18, 2021
Africa Nightclub- October 18, 2021