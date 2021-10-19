UND student pilot dies in plane crash near Buxton

BUXTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A University of North Dakota student pilot has died following a plane crash near Buxton.

A North Dakota Highway Patrol report says the crash happened Monday at 8:30 p.m.

The plane crashed in a field near 11th Street NE and 165th Avenue NE.

It’s unclear what caused the plane to crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the NDHP and FAA.

