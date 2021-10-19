Teen hospitalized after three vehicle accident involving tractor

Hankinson, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 16-year-old from Hankinson is in critical condition at Sanford Hospital after being involved in a three-vehicle accident.

A Honda Odyssey driven by 48-year-old Robert Lee Albrecht was driving north on 167th Ave SE, while the teen was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix on westbound 88th Street SE. 60-year-old Jan Stroehl was tilling a field in a tractor northwest of the intersection next to 167th Ave SE.

Albrecht hit the front bumper of the rear tire on the driver side of the teen’s car inside the intersection. Albrecht’s vehicle entered the ditch of 167th Ave SE and overturned several times before coming to rest on its roof.

The teen’s vehicle entered the north ditch of 88th Street SE and hit the chisel plow of the tractor tilling the field. The vehicle‘s passenger side rear tire hit the chisel plow, which swung the Grand Prix’s front and passenger sides into the plow’s left side.

The juvenile and Albrecht were extricated from their vehicles by Fire and Rescue.

The juvenile suffered serious injuries and was taken by the Breckenridge Ambulance to I-29, where it was intercepted with Sanford AirMed. He was flown to Sanford Hospital where he remains in stable but critical condition.

Albrecht was taken by Hankinson Ambulance to Essentia health where he was treated and released for suspected minor injuries.

Stroehl was not injured in the collision.

The crash is under investigation.

