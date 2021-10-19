Sheriff: Man killed in Casselton shooting broke into woman’s home, violated protection order

CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A fatal Casselton shooting is still under investigation, but the Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the shots came after a man broke into a woman’s home.

The fatal shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Monday morning at a home connected to Club 94, a Bar and Grill located at 15568 37th St. SE.

Sheriff Jesse Jahner says dispatchers received a call from 54-year-old Edwin Charles Kester Jr. who stated that he had just shot someone. Jahner says one of his deputies was just across the parking lot when the call came in and arrived on scene almost immediately. The officer put Kester in handcuffs for the officer’s safety before going inside the home.

Once inside the home, Jahner says the deputy found a female, who will not be named, and 58-year-old Randell Ray Burton lying on ground with gunshot wounds. It’s unclear how many times Burton was shot, but Sheriff Jahner says Burton was killed by a .38 revolver. Burton was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Jahner says prior to Monday morning’s incident, deputies were called to Club 94 on Oct. 14 for a disturbance involving both the female and Burton. Burton was arrested for domestic violence and terrorizing the female. On Oct. 15, Jahner says Burton appeared in court for both charges, plead not guilty and was ordered not to see the female

Burton was released from the Cass County Jail on Oct. 17 on a 10 percent bond of $10,000.

Sheriff Jahner states the female told her friends that she was afraid that Burton would come to her home at some point and harm her. Because of this, the woman stated she had changed her locks prior to the Monday morning incident and was trying to stay occupied with friends. On Sunday night, the woman told investigators she had friends over to the bar and her home. She stated that Mr. Kester volunteered to stay at her home with her to make sure she felt safe and could get some sleep.

Shortly before 1:56 a.m. Monday morning, officials say Burton forced his way into the females home through two locked doors and immediately headed toward woman’s bedroom. Kester told investigators that’s when he shot Burton. Neither Kester or the woman were injured. Detectives say Burton was found with a folding pocket knife on him.

Sheriff Jahner says up to this point, investigators have not been able to locate any next of kin of Burton and ask any friends or family members to reach out to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Jahner says the act of self-defense and/or Kester’s act of defending the woman is still under investigation and it’s unclear if charges could be possible at this time. Kester was never formally arrested, but was released from custody Monday afternoon. Jahner emphasized there is no threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.