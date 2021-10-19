Advertisement

Semi crash causes backups on I-94

A semi is parked along the concrete barrier following a crash on I-94 heading into Moorhead.
A semi is parked along the concrete barrier following a crash on I-94 heading into Moorhead.(VNL viewer)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are responding to a semi vs. car crash along the interstate that’s causing some traffic back-ups.

The call came in just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19 to the crash along I-94 on the Red River bridge heading east.

Viewer photos show some serious damage to a car and front-end damage to the semi.

No other information on the crash is available at this time.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead and another is arrested after a shooting in Casselton, ND.
CCSO: Suspect released after shooting man in Casselton
News - UND student pilot dies in plane crash near Buxton
UND student pilot dies in plane crash near Buxton
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Police lights graphic
Teen hospitalized after three vehicle accident involving tractor
A hospital bed.
ND only has 14 ICU beds available, but COVID-19 isn’t the main culprit

Latest News

News - Firefighters battle fire at Dakota Specialty Milling
News - Firefighters battle fire at Dakota Specialty Milling
News - UND student pilot dies in plane crash near Buxton
News - UND student pilot dies in plane crash near Buxton
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (DFL) is announcing his intention to seek another term as...
Gov. Walz announces re-election campaign
Smile, you're on candid camera!
Wildlife underpass working on ND highway