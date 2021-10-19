Semi crash causes backups on I-94

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are responding to a semi vs. car crash along the interstate that’s causing some traffic back-ups.

The call came in just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19 to the crash along I-94 on the Red River bridge heading east.

Viewer photos show some serious damage to a car and front-end damage to the semi.

No other information on the crash is available at this time.

