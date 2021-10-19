Semi crash causes backups on I-94
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are responding to a semi vs. car crash along the interstate that’s causing some traffic back-ups.
The call came in just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19 to the crash along I-94 on the Red River bridge heading east.
Viewer photos show some serious damage to a car and front-end damage to the semi.
No other information on the crash is available at this time.
Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.