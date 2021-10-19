Resident living near the Africa Nightclub voice their opinions

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Africa Restaurant and Nightclub will be back in the spotlight this week as its fate will soon be decided.

After several weeks of being embroiled in controversy, including a fatal shooting that took place back in May and reports of underage drinking, leadership was forced to sell the operations liquor license.

“In 30 days, if they don’t have someone under contract to buy then they will be revoked,” said Fargo City Commissioner Tony Gehrig during a special commission meeting on September 20th.

Tyler Brandt, the owner of 518 Properties, has stepped up to buy the club’s license.

According to Commissioner Dave Piepkorn, the plan is to keep the businesses theme while remaining in its same location.

What does the possibility of the Africa Restaurant & Nightclub, sticking around mean for residents living nearby?

“It concerns me about the shooting over there and they haven’t found who did,” said Clayton Nelson, a resident who lives directly behind the establishment.

Nelson says although some not-so-pleasing events have happened at the business, it doesn’t bother him that it may stay.

“I think its a necessity to have another restaurant in the area for other cultures,” he said.

Mark Stearns who also lives nearby says he doesn’t mind either.

“I have no problem with it. As long as they fix any issues that they see or they might have had to prevent violence like that,” he said.

Stearns believes sometimes bad things are bound to happen when alcohol is involved.

“Any kind of bar situation where there is alcohol or a lot of partying, things happen. It always happens that way,” he said.

The business’ fate will remain in limbo until the new buyer is approved for the sale.

The application for the purchase of the liquor license is expected to be reviewed during Wednesday’s Liquor Control Board meeting.

