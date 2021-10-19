Advertisement

Proctor Police complete investigation at High School, prepare report for County Attorney

Proctor Football
Proctor Football(WCCO)
By Michael Collett
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Proctor Police have completed their investigation into what authorities are calling “student misconduct” on the school’s football team, according to KBJR-TV.

According to a police spokesperson, they have finished all interviews surrounding the investigation and are getting ready to submit a report to the St. Louis County Attorney.

School officials canceled the football team’s season after police received a report of misconduct involving the program.

Proctor Public Schools Superintendent John Engelking, released a statement last week saying the head football coach was on a personal leave of absence for the remainder of the school year and would be resigning from all positions he held with the school district.

