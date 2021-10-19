Advertisement

ND Game and Fish looking for information on deer poaching case

If you have any information on this deer poaching case, call authorities.
If you have any information on this deer poaching case, call authorities.(ND Game & Fish)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Game and Fish Department wants your help solving a poaching case out of Cass County.

The Department posted on Facebook saying they found a deer shot near the Cass County Wildlife Club gun range near Casselton.

The Department says the young buck was shot and left on the gun range. The incident happened sometime between Oct. 15 and 16.

If you have any information about the poaching of the deer, you should call 701-328-9921.

You can remain anonymous if you chose and you could be eligible for a reward.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead and another is arrested after a shooting in Casselton, ND.
CCSO: Suspect released after shooting man in Casselton
Plane Crash Generic
UND student pilot dies in plane crash near Buxton
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
A hospital bed.
ND only has 14 ICU beds available, but COVID-19 isn’t the main culprit
Police lights graphic
Teen hospitalized after three vehicle accident involving tractor

Latest News

Dakota Specialty Milling
Firefighters battle fire at Dakota Specialty Milling
Africa Nightclub- October 18, 2021
Resident living near the Africa Nightclub voice their opinions
Plane Crash Generic
UND student pilot dies in plane crash near Buxton
10:00PM Weather Oct. 18
10:00PM Weather Oct. 18