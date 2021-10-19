ND Game and Fish looking for information on deer poaching case

CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Game and Fish Department wants your help solving a poaching case out of Cass County.

The Department posted on Facebook saying they found a deer shot near the Cass County Wildlife Club gun range near Casselton.

The Department says the young buck was shot and left on the gun range. The incident happened sometime between Oct. 15 and 16.

If you have any information about the poaching of the deer, you should call 701-328-9921.

You can remain anonymous if you chose and you could be eligible for a reward.

