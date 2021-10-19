Advertisement

Multiple Hate Crimes Reported in Fargo

(KVLY)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are reporting three hate crime incidents from July through September of 2021 and one from April 2021. Since enacting hate crime ordinances in June 2021, the Police Department will be providing the City Commission with quarterly reports on all hate crimes reported in the City of Fargo. They presented the first quarterly hate crime report this week.

Listed in the quarterly report are several incidents, including one from April when a suspect allegedly spray painted a statue at St. Mary’s church downtown Fargo. The report also details a terrorizing incident in June where a knife-wielding suspect allegedly told a Native American victim that he “hates Indians.” It also details an incident from August where a suspect, who has never been identified, yelled racial slurs at a truck stop; and two incidents from September, one in which a woman allegedly assaulted a handicapped woman and yelled racial slurs and another in which a man allegedly assaulted his 11-year-old neighbor.

To read the full quarterly report, click here.

To read more on what qualifies as a hate crime and for information on how to report a hate crime, click here.

