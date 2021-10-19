Horizon Middle School Student Dies Unexpectedly

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A student at Horizon Middle School in Moorhead has died. In a letter to families Tuesday, Brandon Lunak, Superintendent of Moorhead Area Public Schools, writes:

It is with great sadness that I inform you that we were notified this morning of a Horizon Middle School student’s unexpected death. It is a difficult time for our Horizon family. Out of respect for the family’s wishes, we cannot release any further information.

As a district, our goal is to support students through this difficult time. There are many factors associated with a sudden loss like this and each student has their own way of processing feelings and emotions. We have a grief team and counselors available for students and staff at the middle school throughout the week. Please encourage your child to utilize the resources available as needed.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family. Thank you for respecting the privacy of the family and supporting your student and their friends as well as our Horizon staff through this tremendous loss.

Sincerely,

Superintendent Lunak

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.