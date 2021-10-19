Advertisement

Gov. Walz announces re-election campaign

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (DFL) is announcing his intention to seek another term as Minnesota’s executive.

In a press release, the governor says he and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan will run again in 2022.

“It has been an honor to serve as your governor. During the unprecedented challenges of the last two years, I’ve seen Minnesotans from all walks of life come together in order to fight the virus, save lives and get our state on the path to recovery. We’re not done yet, but Peggy and I are excited to continue that fight with you,” says Gov. Walz.

Gov. Walz first ran in 2018.

