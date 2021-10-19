Firefighters battle fire at Dakota Specialty Milling

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo firefighters responded to a report of a fire in a large oven at Dakota Specialty Milling around 7:50 p.m. on Monday.

The first engine that arrived reported heavy smoke showing from outside of one of the buildings used for making specialty grain products.

When firefighters entered the building, they found a fire in a 100-foot grain dryer.

The fire had extended into vents from the dryer out of the roof and into a nearby wall.

A second alarm was called because the fire was in a large commercial building with crews operating in zero visibility conditions.

All of the employees were out of the building so crews could focus on putting out the fire. Secondary crews worked on controlling the smoke to try and improve visibility and keep the smoke out of office and grain elevator spaces.

The first crew arrived at 7:55 p.m., with initial knockdown of the fire reported at 8:05 p.m. Crews completed overhaul around 10:30 p.m.

No one was injured in the fire. The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.