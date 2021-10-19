Advertisement

Firefighters battle fire at Dakota Specialty Milling

Dakota Specialty Milling
Dakota Specialty Milling(Fargo Fire Department)
By Michael Collett
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo firefighters responded to a report of a fire in a large oven at Dakota Specialty Milling around 7:50 p.m. on Monday.

The first engine that arrived reported heavy smoke showing from outside of one of the buildings used for making specialty grain products.

When firefighters entered the building, they found a fire in a 100-foot grain dryer.

The fire had extended into vents from the dryer out of the roof and into a nearby wall.

A second alarm was called because the fire was in a large commercial building with crews operating in zero visibility conditions.

All of the employees were out of the building so crews could focus on putting out the fire. Secondary crews worked on controlling the smoke to try and improve visibility and keep the smoke out of office and grain elevator spaces.

The first crew arrived at 7:55 p.m., with initial knockdown of the fire reported at 8:05 p.m. Crews completed overhaul around 10:30 p.m.

No one was injured in the fire. The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead and another is arrested after a shooting in Casselton, ND.
CCSO: Suspect released after shooting man in Casselton
Daniel Grinder mugshot
Victim in series of N. Fargo break-ins speaks out
Woman in Crookston hit by a beet truck
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Blair Whitten July mugshot
Woman pleads guilty to crashing ex-boyfriend’s funeral, running over gravesites at Fargo cemetery

Latest News

Africa Nightclub- October 18, 2021
Resident living near the Africa Nightclub voice their opinions
Plane Crash Generic
UND student pilot dies in plane crash near Buxton
10:00PM Weather Oct. 18
10:00PM Weather Oct. 18
10:00PM News Oct. 18 - Part 2
10:00PM News Oct. 18 - Part 2