TUESDAY: Increasing Clouds and Wind

TUESDAY: There will be a few clouds to start off the day, but into the afternoon clouds spread across the region as a cold front pushes from west to east. Temperatures will fall closer to seasonal with that front with cooler air to the west behind it, and potentially near 60 in Minnesota before the front moves through. A brisk wind will increase through the day as well out of the north from 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts possible. Shower chances start to increase from the south Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY - A low pressure system in South Dakota will bring a good chance of rain showers to the southern Valley by the morning hours. There is a slight chance of a few flakes mixing in - mainly south and west of the James River Valley and in South Dakota where temperatures are colder. Impacts not likely for the Valley. Showers moves through central and southern Minnesota into the afternoon. Temperatures will remain fairly steady in the 40s to low 50s, or even drop a degree or two for some folks into the afternoon. It remains breezy as well with north-northeasterly winds gusting into the 20-30 mph range. Clouds hold steady for most of the day before clearing some late.

THURSDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Behind Wednesday’s system, high pressure filters in bringing much colder temperatures to start off Thursday morning! Many will see morning lows in the 20s to near 30 degrees - meaing a hard freeze for many folks. There will be a few clouds during the day, but a good deal of sunshine. Afternoon highs will be below average - only in the 40s.

FRIDAY: Friday morning will be cold as well with widespread 20s expected. Those who did not get the hard freeze Thursday morning have a good chance of getting it Friday morning - especially across MN. High temperatures in the afternoon will be in the 40s.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Another day, another cold morning! Lows for Saturday morning will again be in the 20s to near 30 degrees, with the coldest air remaining in northeastern MN. High temperatures recover just a pinch, warming into the 40s with a few low 50s under a mostly sunny sky. Sunday morning will not be quite so cold as clouds filter in. There is a slight chance of some showers developing on Sunday. Highs warm into the low 50s.

MONDAY: A slight chance of showers remains on Monday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Southerly winds start to increase and help boost our temperatures just a touch - but still in the 50s. Warmer temperatures possible Tuesday, along with more wind...

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Gusty north winds 20-35 mph. Cooler temps. Low: 49. High: 53.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, breezy, and cool. Showers. Low: 40. High: 49.

THURSDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Morning hard freeze. Remaining chilly. Mostly sunny. Low: 30. High: 45.

FRIDAY: Morning hard freeze. Remaining chilly again. Low: 29. High: 46.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. A slight warm up! Low: 30. High: 52.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Morning not as crisp. Chance of showers later in the day. Low: 39. High: 53.

MONDAY: Increasing southerly breezy. Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 42. High: 54.

