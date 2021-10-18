Advertisement

Ponsford Man Sentenced to Prison for Violent Assault on the White Earth Indian Reservation

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Ponsford man was sentenced Monday to 100 months in prison for violently assaulting a man on the White Earth Indian Reservation in June of 2020.

Court documents say 23-year-old Wesley Robert Warren and another man got into a argument with the victim and that the argument escalated into a physical fight. The documents say while the victim was knocked unconscious, Warren picked up a 42 pound cinderblock and dropped it on the back of the victim’s head.

Warren was found guilty of one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

The victim had been hospitalized for several weeks because trauma to their brain and was later transferred to a long-term care facility.

