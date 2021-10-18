Police Look for Accused Thief in Hawley

HAWLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Hawley Police released this photo saying they’re looking for help identifying this person. They wrote on Facebook:

“He has been patronizing a local business and has been forgetting to pay for the merchandise that he has been leaving the business with. We also want to let him know that the license plates on the vehicle appear not to match. The vehicle appears to be 2000-2006ish Lincoln LS and needs some repairs to the grill.”

If you have any information, email jbacklund@ci.hawley.mn.us.

