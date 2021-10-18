Advertisement

Patterson Named MVFC Newcomer of the Week

By NDSU Athletics
Published: Oct. 18, 2021
ST. LOUIS - North Dakota State quarterback Quincy Patterson was named Missouri Valley Football Conference Newcomer of the Week by the league office Sunday, Oct. 17.

Patterson, a junior from Chicago, Ill., rushed 18 times for 100 yards averaging 5.6 yards per carry in North Dakota State’s 20-0 road win over Illinois State. He picked up six first downs by rushing and finished the day 13 of 22 passing for 124 yards and one touchdown.

Patterson has led the Bison in rushing in four of six games this fall, including the last three straight with 92 yards at North Dakota, 60 against Northern Iowa and a season-high 100 yards at Illinois State. His career high is 122 yards on 21 carries as a freshman in 2019 at Virginia Tech.

North Dakota State (6-0, 3-0 MVFC) is scheduled to host Missouri State (4-2, 3-1 MVFC) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome.

