One person air lifted after side by side rollover in Polk County

ERISKINE, M.N. (Valley News Live) -Polk County Sheriff’s Office say the crash happened today around 11 am in Erskine near 390th St SE.

Deputies gave medical attention to a 40-year old woman from Erskine.

She was taken to Riverview Hospital in Crookston before being air lifted to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.

The report says the 46-year old man driving and the 3-year old passenger have no injuries.

No other information is available at this time.

