One person air lifted after side by side rollover in Polk County

Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened today around 11 am in Erskine near 390th St SE
By Alix Larsen
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ERISKINE, M.N. (Valley News Live) -Polk County Sheriff’s Office say the crash happened today around 11 am in Erskine near 390th St SE.

Deputies gave medical attention to a 40-year old woman from Erskine.

She was taken to Riverview Hospital in Crookston before being air lifted to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.

The report says the 46-year old man driving and the 3-year old passenger have no injuries.

No other information is available at this time.

