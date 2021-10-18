Man shot to death, suspect in custody in Casselton

CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

One man is dead and another man is in custody following a shooting in Casselton.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says the alleged shooter called police around 2 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 18 to say he had shot someone at 15568 37th St. SE.

When deputies arrived, they tried to save the man before an ambulance came and took him to the hospital where he later died.

The suspect was arrested and is in custody, but authorities are not releasing his name.

