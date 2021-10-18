Advertisement

Man shot to death, suspect in custody in Casselton

One man is dead and another is arrested after a shooting in Casselton, ND.
One man is dead and another is arrested after a shooting in Casselton, ND.(Valley News Live)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

One man is dead and another man is in custody following a shooting in Casselton.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says the alleged shooter called police around 2 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 18 to say he had shot someone at 15568 37th St. SE.

When deputies arrived, they tried to save the man before an ambulance came and took him to the hospital where he later died.

The suspect was arrested and is in custody, but authorities are not releasing his name.

Stay with Valley News Live as we follow this story.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Grinder mugshot
Victim in series of N. Fargo break-ins speaks out
Woman in Crookston hit by a beet truck
Horse generic
Seven horses killed in crash involving cargo truck near Wadena
A motorcycle rally for Kaylee Acevedo was held in Crookston, MN.
‘It shows all the support for this little girl’: Motorcycle rally held in Crookston to raise support
Blair Whitten July mugshot
Woman pleads guilty to crashing ex-boyfriend’s funeral, running over gravesites at Fargo cemetery

Latest News

News - UND Homecoming week celebrations - October 18, 2021
News - UND Homecoming week celebrations - October 18, 2021
Weather at 10:00PM Sunday KX4 October 17
Weather at 10:00PM Sunday KX4 October 17
ValleyCon
After a year off from COVID, Fargo’s ValleyCon is back
It's homecoming week for the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks.
Homecoming week for the Univ. of ND brings back in-person events