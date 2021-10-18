Homecoming week for the Univ. of ND brings back in-person events

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s homecoming week for the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks. It’s the first time since 2019 that they are returning to in-person events.

“We’re super excited and ready for in-person activity filled week.” said DeAnna Carlson Zink, the CEO of the UND Alumni Association.

This all comes after last year’s festivities was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For students that have been at UND before and during the pandemic, a sense of normalcy is a welcomed one.

“It’s been a really tough couple years for us as a community,” said Tiana Staudinger, the president of UND Greek Life. “Being in college you want to have an experience to meet people from four different age groups and it’s awesome to come back to campus, be able to get to know each other, have social interactions again and support the community.”

University of North Dakota Homecoming Week Schedule:

Oct. 19: UND Blood Drive (Gorecki Alumni Center) 10 A.M. - 4 P.M.

Oct. 20: Hawks Hour (Bonzer’s Sandwich Pub) 4:30 P.M. - 6:30 P.M.

Oct. 21: Grand opening for Drilling and Completion Lab/Research Facility 2 P.M. - 4 P.M.

Sioux Awards Banquet (Alerus Center) 5:30 P.M.

Drive-In movie (Alerus Center) 6 P.M. - 9 P.M.

Oct. 23: Homecoming Parade 10 A.M.

Tailgating (Alerus Center) 11 A.M.

UND vs. Western Illinois (Alerus Center) 2 P.M.

