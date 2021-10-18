Free COVID-19 testing offered to those attending U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame game

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Ralph Engelstad Arena will offer those attending the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game in Tennessee free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests. Testing meets Bridgestone Arena’s criteria for entry into the Saturday, October 30, 2021 game. The University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks will be playing against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Grand Forks testing at the Ralph will be available as follows:

Wednesday, October 27 from 7am – 7pm inside REA main entrance/lobby

Thursday, October 28 from 7am – 7pm inside REA main entrance/lobby

Those participating are required to pre-register at https://testreg.nd.gov/ (unless previously registered for North Dakota public health COVID-19 testing)

Grand Forks/REA testing event notes:

Parking: North Parking Lot at the Ralph

Entry Doors: Main lobby/east entrance

Cost: Free

Type of test available: Rapid antigen

Health Insurance Required: No

Mask Protocols: Masks are required to be worn in the Main lobby for the testing event.

Testing in Nashville: Rapid antigen testing will also be available in Nashville on Friday, October 29 and Saturday, October 30 for $50 per test. Further information for the Nashville testing will be released on Wednesday, October 20.

If available, fans located outside of Grand Forks are encouraged to test in their own communities beginning Wednesday, October, 27. Follow Ralph Engelstad Arena social media and visit theralph.com/Nashville for event updates and information.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.