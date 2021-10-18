Crookston Catholic Diocese announces new Bishop

CROOKSTON, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Pope Francis is appointing a new Bishop for the Crookston Catholic Diocese.

Rev. Andrew Cozzens of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis will soon lead the northern Minnesota Diocese.

The Diocese says Fr. Cozzens graduated from Benedictine College in Kansas and went on travel missions before joining the priesthood in the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis.

“I am humbled and honored to be asked by the Holy Father to be the next Shepherd of the Diocese of Crookston. I look forward to getting to know the priests, deacons, consecrated religious and many faithful laity of the diocese. I pray that together we can grow to be Christ’s faithful disciples who make present his love in Northwestern Minnesota,” says Fr. Cozzens.

Bishop Cozzens succeeds Bishop Michael Hoeppner, whose resignation was accepted by Pope Francis on April 13.

Former Bishop Hoeppner was embroiled in controversy surrounding claims of sexual abuse cover-ups in the Diocese.

