After a year off from COVID, Fargo’s ValleyCon is back

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At ValleyCon, people were able to listen to panels on their favorite topics, meet comic artists, and shop for anything from tails to books.

“The best part of the con is being with friends and making new friends and it’s cool when you get to cosplay characters, and people recognize you and run up to you like ‘Oh my god, you’re so cool,’ and that’s how you make new friends. It’s literally the best thing ever,” says Jay Weirsma.

The event brings out people from all over the state.

“People come from out-of-town too, so it’s nice to meet up with people you don’t see every day,” says Justise Grovum.

As part of the fun, many people dressed up as their favorite characters.

Some even had a chance to participate in ValleyCon’s costume contest.

“Because they’re a spicy boy, and I wanted to play the flute. It was my first time winning second,” says Astral Kat.

ValleyCon even featured some Hollywood actors, professional cosplayers, and authors as well.

“I’m cosplaying as Fun Time Foxy. He has a speaker in his chest and he can pick up on people’s voices and mimic the same exact voice,” says Shayla Hansen.

People also participated in video game tournaments--including playing on a few old gaming systems.

“The people here are super nice. Every person I’ve talked to here I’ve had no problem with. Everyone is so kind. That’s probably my favorite part,” says Hansen.

