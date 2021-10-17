Advertisement

Woman in Crookston hit by a beet truck

Last night, Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident at American Crystal in Crookston.
By Alix Larsen
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROOKSTON, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Last night, Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident at American Crystal in Crookston.

The police report says 29-year old Mike Severson was driving a beet truck.

He was trying to turn around and backed into a piler.

Witnesses say 32-year old Barbara Velasquez became pinned between the Severson’s truck and the piler.

The report says Velasquez was stuck for a few seconds before the truck pulled away.

She was taken by ambulance to RiverView ER, and later transferred to Altru in Grand Forks.

Velasquez is stable and being treated for her injuries.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind everyone to be safe while on the road and in the fields.

This year’s beet harvest is delayed, but will be starting up again in the next few weeks.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction worker killed on the job in Cooperstown
The back of the squad car has marks from the car sideswiping it before taking off.
Trooper sideswiped while responding to stalled car, woman arrested
File hunting photo
ND offering refunds for hunters
Daniel Grinder mugshot
UPDATE: Sex offender charged for walking into random home, gun later found
Ronald Thompson in court
Former WF teacher found guilty for luring minor for sex

Latest News

A motorcycle rally for Kaylee Acevedo was held in Crookston, MN.
‘It shows all the support for this little girl’: Motorcycle rally held in Crookston to raise support
Horse generic
Seven horses killed in crash involving cargo truck near Wadena
Teen driver sideswipes squad car during a traffic stop of another vehicle
Farmland in Northwood, ND.
Farmers looking to bounce back after facing challenges this year