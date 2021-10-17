Woman in Crookston hit by a beet truck

CROOKSTON, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Last night, Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident at American Crystal in Crookston.

The police report says 29-year old Mike Severson was driving a beet truck.

He was trying to turn around and backed into a piler.

Witnesses say 32-year old Barbara Velasquez became pinned between the Severson’s truck and the piler.

The report says Velasquez was stuck for a few seconds before the truck pulled away.

She was taken by ambulance to RiverView ER, and later transferred to Altru in Grand Forks.

Velasquez is stable and being treated for her injuries.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind everyone to be safe while on the road and in the fields.

This year’s beet harvest is delayed, but will be starting up again in the next few weeks.

