Victim in series of N. Fargo break-ins speaks out

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Early Wednesday morning, a registered sex offender walked into three homes in North Fargo.

“When I came around the corner thinking it was one of my roommates, it was Daniel Grinder,” says NDSU student Alliana Houfek.

She says she unlocked the door Grinder had used to enter her home just minutes before.

Houfek says she lives with two other young women.

“It’s a terrifying feeling knowing that someone just walked into your house without a second thought. He seemed like he felt like he had every right to be there,” states Houfek.

Houfek tells us she caught Grinder entering the house and immediately called the police.

One of her roommates confronted grinder in the kitchen, where he was found playing with Houfek’s dog, but he refused to leave.

“He lifted up his shirt to show he didn’t have any weapons. She eventually got him to leave and as he was leaving he said ‘Give me 10 to 20 minutes to leave and I’ll put $200 in your mailbox,’” says 22-year old Houfek.

According to police, they later found a handgun in a window well of Houfek’s house.

In the police report, it said Grinder had shown the gun to other residents of another home he had broken into that night.

He had also cut the power in Houfek’s garage.

“I think it is one of those things that makes you think again and makes you more aware of your comings and goings and who could be watching you,” says Houfek.

Grinder has a history with law enforcement.

In 2007, he was convicted of gross sexual imposition.

His victims were all under 15-years old at the time.

“It doesn’t really hit you how big of a deal it was. After a few days, you start to realize, okay, I’m afraid to sleep at my house now. I’m constantly locking the doors. Anytime you hear the wind it makes you paranoid,” says the NDSU student.

Grinder was arrested for two counts of felony trespass and felon in possession of a firearm a few blocks from Houfek’s home later that night.

