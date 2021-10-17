Moorhead PD investigating death on railroad tracks in Memorial Park
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police officers are currently in Memorial Park investigating a death on the railroad tracks.
Authorities say due to the length of the investigation, the north downtown track crossings will be closed off up to the 21st Street underpass.
Its recommended to find alternative routes until the the blocked off area reopens.
