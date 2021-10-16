Advertisement

Teen driver sideswipes squad car during a traffic stop of another vehicle

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAGLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 17-year-old driver sideswiped a Bagley police squad car on Friday, just before 11:30 p.m.

A Minnesota State Patrol report states the teen driver of a 2007 Ford Taurus was traveling east on Highway 2 when the vehicle hit the right side of the law enforcement vehicle.

The police squad car, driven by Officer Kenneth Olson of Fosston, MN, was stopped on the right side of the highway conducting a traffic stop at the time.

A 16-year-old male was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

