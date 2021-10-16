Seven horses killed in crash involving cargo truck near Wadena

WADENA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Seven horses have died after a cargo truck crashed into the animals on Saturday morning.

The accident happened around 7 a.m. on Highway 29.

According to Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol, the horses were walking on the highway when the cargo truck struck the animals killing them all.

Grabow says no one was injured in the accident and the horses are believe to be owned by the Amish community.

