Police: 4 hurt in shooting near high school football game

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A police chief in Alabama says four people are wounded after a shooting near a high school football game Friday night.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine told reporters the shooting happened near the exit ramp at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The chief says two of the four people shot were juveniles.

All four went to hospitals where one was reported in critical condition.

No arrests were immediately announced. Police say witnesses reported two suspects left the scene in a white sedan.

The game was between Vigor and Williamson high schools. The game was called off after the shooting.

