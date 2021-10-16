Above Average Temps to Start the Week

MONDAY- TUESDAY: Monday morning will be off to a milder start the the last few, with temperatures in the 40s expected to start the day. There will be a mix of sunshine and clouds along with temperatures near 70 degrees in the afternoon with a bit of a breeze. That breeze looks to increase on Tuesday, with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Clouds take over for most on Wednesday as a system is working its way south of us. Some showers could move into the southern Valley as that system passes. It remains windy on Wednesday as well. Highs only warm into the 40s and 50s. Temperatures remain in the 40s and 50s Thursday and Friday, with mainly sunny skies both days.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Sun and clouds are expected for the first half of the weekend, with temperatures near average for this time of year, warming into the upper 40s and low 50s. Sunday brings the next possibility of some showers.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild and breezy. Low: 46. High: 74.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Breezy. Low: 45. High: 59.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Cool. Chance of showers south. Breezy. Low: 40. High: 49.

THURSDAY: Morning freeze. Mostly sunny. Low: 30. High: 48.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 32. High: 49.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 33. High: 55.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance PM showers. Low: 39. High: 53.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.