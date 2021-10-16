‘It shows all the support for this little girl’: Motorcycle rally held in Crookston to raise support

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Over 50 motorcyclists rode through the streets of Crookston, MN as part of a rally for a 10-year-old girl who was hit by a semi-truck while riding her bike. The incident happened earlier in October.

Kaylee Acevedo was on her bike in Crookston when she was hit and became trapped under the wheels of the semi. Her injuries resulted in her having her right leg amputated. On Saturday, multiple biker communities came together to help raise support for Kaylee and her family.

“Just to see everyone willing to help out knowing that when stuff like this happens that a community can come together and everyone will help out.” said Theresa Alme.

Bikers and motorists came from many different towns, some from East Grand Forks all the way down to the Fargo-Moorhead area, to come out and show support. The amount of people that showed surprised the event organizers, who were hoping that it wasn’t just their friends that showed up.

“I mean, in reality it’s amazing. It shows all the support for this little girl. I didn’t expect it to be no more than our little group within 20 bikes. I mean, we threw the flyer out there and everybody hit, Valley News Live hit it.” said Jason Grochow.

“When we first started talking about it we’re like ‘Oh man hopefully it’s not just us and our little group of friends.’ And once we posted it on Facebook and started seeing all these people interested and seeing it on the news, I mean people were seeing it on the news in other states.” said Alme.

Grochow said that they plan to hold more events like this in the future.

