Advertisement

Gameday Coverage: Dominant defense leads No. 8 JMU to win at Richmond

The No. 8 James Madison football team defeated Richmond, 19-3, Saturday afternoon at E....
The No. 8 James Madison football team defeated Richmond, 19-3, Saturday afternoon at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 8 James Madison football team defeated Richmond, 19-3, Saturday afternoon at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium.

The Dukes limited Richmond to just 188 yards of total offense and racked up six sacks in the victory. Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey finished with a team-high 10 tackles while Bryce Carter and Tony Thurston each recorded two sacks.

James Madison was led offensively by wide receivers Antwane Wells Jr. and Kris Thornton. Wells hauled in six receptions for 125 yards while Thornton had seven grabs for 81 yards. Cole Johnson completed 19-of-29 passes for 270 yards. He threw a 25-yard TD pass to running back Solomon Vanhorse in the first quarter.

JMU kicker Ethan Ratke knocked through four field goals, all from 32 yards or less, as the Dukes struggled to find the end zone. James Madison was limited to just 100 rushing yards on 35 carries.

The Dukes improve to 5-1 overall (3-1 CAA). James Madison is scheduled to visit No. 14 Delaware for a 3 p.m. kickoff next Saturday in Newark, Delaware.

Watch WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck’s Three Takeaways from James Madison’s 19-3 win over Richmond:

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction worker killed on the job in Cooperstown
Horse generic
Seven horses killed in crash involving cargo truck near Wadena
Teen driver sideswipes squad car during a traffic stop of another vehicle
Daniel Grinder mugshot
Victim in series of N. Fargo break-ins speaks out
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up

Latest News

Senior Noble Scott steps in front of a Bethel receiver to make a TD-saving interception during...
A Huge, Nationally-Ranked Leap Forward
Bemidji State Edges Dragon Football Team in Axe Battle, 22-19
Bemidji State Edges Dragon Football Team in Axe Battle, 22-19
No. 4 SIU holds off No. 22 UND, 31-28
No. 4 SIU holds off No. 22 UND, 31-28
10:00PM Sports Part 1 - October 16
NDSU Posts Second Shutout of Season at Illinois State, 20-0
10:00PM Sports Part 1 - October 16
10:00PM Sports Part 1 - October 16