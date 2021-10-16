Advertisement

Farmers looking to bounce back after facing challenges this year

By Aaron Walling
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Rain, rain and more rain has been falling on the eastern side of North Dakota the past few weeks, impacting farmers as they prepare for the winter months. Some farmers don’t necessarily mind the rain, they say it’s more about getting the frost on the ground that needs to happen.

“You know this time of year we’re actually waiting for. We’d like to see it.” said Jared Hagert, an Emerado farmer.

Hagert says the frost will help mature some of the crops. Strange weather isn’t the only challenge farmers have faced, they dealt with the droughts over the summer the COVID-19 pandemic as well. Supporting each other as they weathered the storms.

“I just tell myself that the one constant we have is change. That’s true in every walk of life.” said Hagert.

