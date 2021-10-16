Construction worker killed on the job in Cooperstown

COOPERSTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A construction worker is dead while helping back up a dump truck.

Road construction was being done on 15th Street SE in Cooperstown.

The driver of the truck was backing up to pour asphalt on the road.

The construction worker was hit by the truck and sustained serious injuries.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation, the identity of the woman has not yet been released.

