Trooper sideswiped while responding to stalled car, woman arrested

The back of the squad car has marks from the car sideswiping it before taking off.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is facing multiple charges after authorities say she sideswiped a trooper’s squad car and took off.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says they were responding to a stalled vehicle along I-94 in Jamestown on Thursday, Oct. 14.

The report says the trooper had his lights on and was parked on the side of the road, when a car came up from behind, sideswiped the squad car and kept driving.

The trooper then got back in his vehicle and eventually caught the driver.

The driver of the car is identified as 51-year-old Angela Fickert of East Grand Forks, MN.

The Stutsman County Sheriff’s Department was called to investigate, and they arrested Fickert for driving under suspension, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, and on an outstanding warrant out of Morton County.

The warrant was also on driving under suspension charges.

No one was injured in the crash.

