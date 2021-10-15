Solution approved by school board for Wahpeton elementary mold problem

Wahpeton, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Wahpeton school board voted to approve a roof replacement and repairs for Zimmerman Elementary school. The school found mold in Kindergarten classrooms at the start of this school year.

Superintendent of Wahpeton schools Rick Jacobson said the remediation should start within the next week. The project was approved for $1,784,085 through the third installment of the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund.

The Zimmerman students are learning this year in the Wahpeton Elementary school, but Jacobson said Zimmerman Elementary should be open for school next August.

